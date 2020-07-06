1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Senator: Brands, companies should take action against racial inequality

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ In the wake of George Floyd’s death, brands both large and small have spoken out against police brutality.

But Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, says that isn’t enough.

“I would not allow big companies to get a pass on just a few nice words and few nice goals,” Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand says she’s looking for companies to take action and stay true to their words.

“Are you willing to put your money where your mouth is, and are you willing to invest in these communities that have been held back for generations because of the lack of investment?” Gillibrand questioned.

Several companies have taken action, however. Nike recently announced that the company invested $40 million in programs that fight racial inequality.

Brian Dodge, the president of the Retail Industry Leaders Association, expects more companies to begin making strides toward change.

“We are in a period of time where we need some change,” Dodge said. “The underlying policies in law enforcement some of them ─ have poorly served good cops and we want to make sure that we’re getting the policy right.”

Rep. Tom Reed, R-New York, said the brands are prompting conversations where they’re needed most.

“The more that we can be discussing the issues of division in America when it comes to racism…or a company that obviously many of the next generation pay attention to ─ that’s a good thing,” he said. “Between families, between different classes, between different races of people.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

