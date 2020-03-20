1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Senate working on bill to help Americans financially throughout pandemic

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The U.S. Senate must move quickly to financially support Americans crippled by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Senate Republicans want to put cash in Americans hands,” McConnell, R-Kentucky, said.

McConnell recently unveiled the Senate Republicans’ plan to do just that – legislation that would target Americans making less than $75,000 per year.

The legislation would provide up to $1,200 for individual adults and up to $2,400 for married couples, with an additional $500 per child.

“This infusion of money would provide a little more certainty in this very uncertain moment,” McConnell explained.

But Senate Democrats want to go bigger and bolder with how much money Americans will receive.

“I’m for an even more massive program, $2,000 payments right away, $1,500 this summer and then another $1,000 if necessary, according to economic triggers coming in the fall,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said.

Blumenthal and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, believe a big threat requires a big solution.

“From my perspective, it should be $4,700 that goes to every family just for the next quarter, upwards of $18,000 for the year,” Markey said.

While lawmakers hammer out the details, McConnell said the Senate will work through the weekend to set up a vote for next week. The bill needs 60 votes and bipartisan support to move forward.

President Donald Trump signaled that he is on board to approve the measure.

