1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Senate Dems say Republican version of police reform bill isn’t enough

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – On Wednesday, Republicans in the US Senate tried to bring up their police reform bill but Democrats blocked it calling their reforms a political stunt rather than a good faith effort to improve policing. 

Senate Democrats voted to block Republicans’ police reform bill. 

“There are a lot of political games being played here. They put this bill, they’re saying you vote on it, we’re not going to discuss it, up for a vote. It is empty. And they expect us to yield? I’m not going to get played,” Senator Kamala Harris, D-California, said. 

Democrat Kamala Harris argues Senate Republicans introduced their bill because they had to address public demand for change.

But she says their bill doesn’t create a use-of-force standard, ban chokeholds, or require independent police investigations. 

“And it gives lip service to an issue that requires teeth, that requires real substance,” Harris said. 

Senator Harris says instead she’ll wait for the House to pass its Democratic-led police reform bill, and hope public pressure forces Senate Republicans to take it up.

“Now they’re going to filibuster their own bill, I don’t get it,” Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, said. 

Republican Senators like John Cornyn from Texas say Democrats are stifling the possibility of police reform. 

Cornyn says some of Democrats’ own measures are in the Republican bill. 

“The only reason you’d want it to die, as best I can tell, is you don’t want anything to pass,” Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, said. 

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says the Republican bill does make substantive changes to policing.

He says if Democrats want more substance.

“You can offer an amendment that completely replaces the underlying legislation,” Cassidy said.  

While the bill failed to move to the Senate floor Wednesday, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says he’ll bring it up again.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss