Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Senate Democrats to block Republican effort to reform policing

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Senate Democrats say they’re planning on blocking a Republican effort to reform policing in America. 

They say it doesn’t accomplish anything substantial and want to see the Democrat version taken up. 

Senate Democrats say it’s not enough to pass any police reform bill, they say the moment requires meaningful legislation. 

“We have proposed a prescription that actually responds to, not just their demands but the specific cases, and the bodies that have just most recently been buried, much less the generations of black bodies that have been buried because of this issue,” Senator Kamala Harris, D-California, said.  

Senator Kamala Harris says Senate Republicans are not acting in good faith.

“The Republican bill has been thrown out to give lip-service to an issue with nothing substantial in it,” Harris said. 

Harris and fellow Democrat Cory Booker are pushing the senate to instead take up their “Justice in Policing” Act which mirrors the House Democrats’ Bill.

“If we don’t implement real measures of accountability for police officers in this country it is not if, but when we will be back here,” Senator Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, said. 

Senators Booker and Harris says they’re voting against even bringing the Republican version of Police Reform up for debate which their Republican colleagues say is a mistake.

“There’s no opportunity for anyone, any senator, you or any one of us to offer amendments to improve it,” Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, said. 

Republican Senator John Cornyn says by blocking debate on the bill, Democrats like Harris are preventing a worthwhile public discussion. 

“The Senator would rather have these negotiations occur behind closed doors, as opposed to here on the floor of the senate,” Cornyn said. 

Republican senators need to convince seven Democrats to vote for the Republican bill later this week or the bill dies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

