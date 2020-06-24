1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Senate Democrats block GOP police reform bill

Washington

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — As protests continue across the country, Senate Democrats blocked the Republican police reform bill Wednesday.

It was five votes shy of being considered.

“They just want it to die,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-LA, after the vote. “Now, why would you want something so important to die?”

Republicans, like Cassidy, left the Senate floor frustrated after Democrats voted against debating the GOP legislation. It includes incentives, federal reporting requirements and training to reduce the use of dangerous restraints, like chokeholds, and no-knock warrants. The bill also increases funding for body cameras.

“Now, they don’t want to take up the issue,” said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY. “They don’t want a debate. They don’t want amendments.”

McConnell said Democrats refused to negotiate, while Democrats argued the GOP plan does not go far enough to address police brutality and racial inequality. The Congressional Black Caucus called it “a completely watered-down fake reform bill.”

While a clear path forward in the Senate is unknown, the House will take up the Democrat proposal Thursday, which includes bans on chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases, along with making it easier for citizens to sue police for misconduct.

Although the legislation is expected to pass, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-TN, is concerned about the process.

“It can’t be something that the parties go to their political corners and fight it out,” Fleischmann said. “It needs to be like civil rights was.”

Both parties’ proposals include some of the same provisions, such as making lynching a federal crime and creating a national database to track police misconduct, but it isn’t clear if that will be enough common ground.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

