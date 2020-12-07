Sen. Schumer urging senate to extend CARES act

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, speaks next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., during a news conference about COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Charles Schumer says millions of families across the country will lose financial assistance if Congress can’t pass a coronavirus relief bill.

Pandemic unemployment insurance, or PUI, is set to expire on December 26. Schumer is urging the Senate to vote to extend the CARES act and offer relief for more than 13 million Americans. The legislation also allows part time workers to collect unemployment.

“What that does, is it says if you’re a part time worker, if you’re a gig worker, if you’re a freelancer, if you’re self employed, people who never got unemployment insurance got in under the proposals, the CARES act that we passed,” said Schumer. “And it also says that the 13-week extensions of unemployment insurance would go away.”

Schumer also said that the rise in COVID cases across the country could heavily impact hiring and employment rates.