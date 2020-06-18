1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Sen. Capito, Republicans welcome discussion around police reform; Democrats wary of results

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is one of seven Republicans who have put together the GOP version of the police reform proposal.

“I’m on Senator [Mitch] McConnell’s leadership team and I think he felt confident that I would bring a rural perspective to this and a female perspective as well,” Capito said.

Capito says rural states deal with their own special policing issues, like understaffed police departments and severe financial limitations.

“You assume that areas that don’t have large populations of minorities are immune to what’s going on, and what we know is that’s not really true,” Capito said.

Capito understands that Democrats will not agree with every point in the bill, which is why she hopes for a debate on the Senate floor next week.

“If it’s not exactly what you want, which some Democrats are saying, and of course we would expect that, let’s give them a chance and give ourselves a chance to make some improvements,” Capito said.

But Democrats, like Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, fear it won’t be a productive debate.

“Is this simply an effort by Leader McConnell to jam something through without any meaningful discussion?” Warner asked.

Warner says the Republican bill doesn’t do enough.

“I’m not sure that simply incenting better behavior is going to get us the level of reform that I think most Americans realize have to take place,” Warner said.

Both Capito and Warner agree it is crucial that Congress comes together to produce a meaningful result, or risk losing the trust of the American people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss