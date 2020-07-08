1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Second stimulus check: Dems urge McConnell to end recess, take up COVID-19 relief bill

Washington

by: Sarah Doiron and Morgan Wright and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Despite being in recess, a group of Senate Democrats are calling upon Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the lawmakers back to the Capitol to take up the next coronavirus relief package ahead of schedule.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, is urging McConnell, R-Kentucky, to cancel the rest of the Senate’s July 4 recess so they can discuss the coronavirus relief package, which was passed by the House seven weeks ago.

“We should have never left town,” Blumenthal said. “We are up to our necks, not only in the healthcare crisis, but also in an economic emergency.”

Blumenthal said McConnell is failing to respond to the pandemic.

“[We’re] facing the most serious catastrophic crisis of our lifetime in both healthcare and our economy,” Blumenthal said.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, agrees with Blumenthal, adding that Senate lawmakers have work that can’t wait.

“The virus isn’t stopping and so Congress shouldn’t stop,” Van Hollen said. “Mitch McConnell on the other hand decided to take time out.”

Van Hollen says the bill, called the Heroes Act, would provide aid to state and local governments, increase testing and provide a second stimulus check (or debit card) to Americans struggling to put food on the table.

The push to cancel the recess comes as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, with more than 58,000 new cases reported on Tuesday alone.

On Monday, McConnell signaled that the Senate is expected to take up another coronavirus relief package, but it will have to wait until they return from recess.

“We had hoped we’d be on the way to saying goodbye to this healthcare pandemic, clearly it is not over,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss