1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

SC Sen. Tim Scott disappointed Democrats blocked his GOP police reform proposal

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott said he was disappointed Democrats blocked his police reform proposal from a vote in the Senate Wednesday.

“The fact that we are unwilling – not unable, that’s a different story – but unwilling to take on this really important issue together is a sad day,” Scott said.

The Senate’s lone Black Republican has led the GOP response to nationwide calls for police reform with a bill calling for body cameras and a use of force database.

Democrats said Scott’s bill doesn’t do enough. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said senators should keep negotiating.

“Why don’t we put a good bill on the floor that can pass?” Schumer said.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Schumer is playing politics.

“To me, this is one of the most disgusting acts that I’ve seen since I’ve (been in) the U.S. Senate,” Tillis said Wednesday.

Three Democrats voted to bring Scott’s bill to the floor for debate, including Alabama Senator Doug Jones (D-AL).

“Well, I just think the America people want us to do something and the only way to do something as I see it right now is to debate the bill,” Jones said.

Jones said he didn’t fully support the GOP bill but was willing to work to make changes. He supports the Democratic proposal that bans no-knock warrants and chokeholds and is poised to pass the House Thursday.

Scott said that bill isn’t going anywhere when it gets to the Senate and he doesn’t expect Republican leadership will return to the issue, “anytime soon.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss