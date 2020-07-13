1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Save local stages: Concert venue industry urges Congress for COVID-19 relief

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The impact of COVID-19 is closing live music venues across the country.

Chris Bauman with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) said because they depend on large gatherings, concert venues were the first businesses to close and they’ll be the last to reopen.

If music venues don’t receive any economic relief within the next three-to-six months, Chris Bauman of NIVA said 90% of music venues nationwide will go out of business.

Dustin Davidson, bassist for the Grammy-nominated band August Burns Red, argues that the closing of music venues will also hurt the artists that perform there.

“It affects many bands, their crew, local staff,” Davidson said. “Playing shows and going out there and selling merchandise is where bands like us make a living and we’re not able to do that right now.”

Bauman said even though venues have zero revenue, there are still obligations that need to be met, including mortgages and rent. He’s calling upon Congress to step in an help save local stages.

“The Restart Act” would provide long-term assistance and loan forgiveness for music venues across the country. He hopes lawmakers will include it in their next coronavirus relief package.

“That’ll be enough where we can pay our mortgages and we can pay our employees as well,” Bauman said.

House and Senate lawmakers from both sides of the aisle agree that they must take action to help save local stages.

“We have an obligation to have a legislative vehicle that is responsive to the economic pain and the jobs crisis and also is responsive to the challenges we still face with the virus,” Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pennsylvania, said.

“I think that is a place that we should look at to make sure we keep that culture alive,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said.

McCarthy said Congress must find ways to sustain the industry while the nation awaits an effective coronavirus vaccine or treatment.

