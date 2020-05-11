Republican senators introduce coronavirus data privacy bill

Breaking News
152 COVID-19 deaths, 1,818 confirmed cases in Monroe County, more than 1,000 have recovered
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Republican senators introduce coronavirus data privacy bill

Washington

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — Health officials say contact tracing is key to preventing large outbreaks of the coronavirus as Americans venture out of their homes and back into the workplace.

One of the most reliable tools for figuring out where people have been and who they have come in contact with is their cell phone, which tracks their every move.

However, a group of top Senate Republicans fear tracing could easily become a violation of consumers’ privacy.

“If someone is being asked to sacrifice his or her privacy, they need to know about it,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS. “We need to make sure that our privacy is protected, and we’re not signing something away unknowingly.”

Wicker is among the senators who introduced legislation that would require consumers to agree to mobile phone-based contact tracing before companies can share the data with government. They could also opt out at any time.

The bill also directs companies to tell their customers how they plan to use the information and who will have access to it. It would require companies to delete the data they have collected once it is no longer needed for the public health emergency.

“Right now, these ideas are in their infancy, and we’re ready to hear all sides,” Wicker said.

While Congress continues to debate data privacy protection, apps designed to track coronavirus are popping up across the country.

“If you’re going to use an app that traces everywhere that you’ve been and everyone you’ve been content with, that raises privacy concerns,” said James Grimmelmann, an internet law professor at Cornell University.

Grimmelmann said the apps notify users of their possible exposure and urge them to get tested, but he warns there are limits to its effectiveness.

“It can’t substitute for the legwork of actually finding out everywhere somebody has been,” Grimmelmann said.

That’s why many in Congress are also pushing for more widespread testing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss