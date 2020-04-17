President Trump’s new congressional groups focuses on reopening the country

Breaking News
64 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 970 confirmed cases
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Friday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

President Trump’s new congressional groups focuses on reopening the country

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The president has assembled a group of lawmakers to help reopen the country and bring the economy back to where it was before.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey says President Donald Trump’s organization of a new task force dedicated to finding ways to reopen the country is the right step.

“It’s time to begin this process,” Toomey said.

Toomey says serious social distancing did its job but isn’t a long-term solution.

“The whole reason that we shut down our economy and made it illegal for people to go to work was to prevent our hospitals from becoming overrun,” Toomey said.

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says increased testing capabilities will make a big difference.

“Well what’s really going to be, I think, useful to businesses and states and governors is going to be the antibody test which accounts whether you’ve developed an immunity,” Captio said.

Both Toomey and Capito believe if the U.S. doesn’t act now, it will take years to recover from the outbreak.

The president is recommending states follow a three-stage plan to reopen the country but Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey doesn’t want the president to rush back into normalcy.

“That contentment that I think some people believe will happen once things are open will be wiped out in a matter of days if we don’t do it the right way,” Casey said.

And Casey has a warning for the president.

“Every word you say about this pandemic has to be truthful, has to be accurate and has to be consistent and if a politician can’t do that, they should just shut up,” he said.

Casey hopes the members of the new task force find a balance between prioritizing health and the economy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss