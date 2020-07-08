1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Police reform: Congress working to reach compromise to move forward

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Two weeks after Democrats blocked his GOP bill in the Senate, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said there still could be a compromise in Congress on police reform.

“Folks I’ve spoken to over the last three or four days are all at the table and they’re all Democrats who are interested in getting to a yes,” Scott said.

Senate Democrats blocked Scott’s Justice Act last month. They said it didn’t go far enough to reform policing in America.

Scott said he’s now working with Democrats to find a path forward.

“I’m hopeful that the next couple weeks maybe produce the type of outcomes that we’re looking for,” Scott said.

The conversation came back into the spotlight during a visit from Attorney General William Barr to South Carolina on Wednesday. Barr and Scott met with a group of religious, business and community leaders to discuss the issues facing law enforcement.

Barr said the key to reform is balance.

“We need to support the police so they’re out there protecting the community but by the same time, we have to be sure there aren’t these abusing,” Barr said.

Barr said “defunding the police” isn’t an option.

However, it appears a growing number of Democrat and Republican senators agree that police need support in the field from mental health professionals and the government needs to find a way to pay for that.

“So the importance of funding departments with co-responders so that we have the resources necessary to deal with these tragic issues,” Scott said.

Scott said he is looking into changing his bill to ban racial profiling and to make it easier for a victim’s family to sue police departments – two measures that might entice Democratic support.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

