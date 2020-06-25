Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Police reform bill blocked in Senate: What happens next?

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — South Carolina Senator Tim Scott led the GOP police reform push in the Senate. But Democrats blocked his bill from a vote on Wednesday, so what happens now?

“It just sends such a negative message,” Sen. Scott (R-SC) said.

The Republican senator said blocking his “Justice Act” police reform bill in the Senate hurt the people it was designed to protect.

“You pray to the Lord that nothing bad happens on the streets of America that this bill could have stopped,” he said.

Scott worries the move will bring the push for reform to a standstill.

“We’ll forget about this, we’ll move on, people will forget about it and you know what’s gonna happen? Something bad,” he said on the Senate floor Wednesday.

But Democrats said they aren’t giving up or willing to accept bills that don’t ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

“We think the pressure on Republicans will be large and enormous,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said.

Congressman Joe Cunningham (D-SC) wants lawmakers to find common ground as the House pushed forward with their own Democratic option Thursday.

“I think people need to take a step back and recognize that there can be improvements made in law enforcement,” Cunningham said.

And Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wants both sides to keep negotiating.

“There are areas of compromise where we’d like to work together, and I’d like to see us move closer to the good bill that Sen. Scott has drafted in that regard,” Gaetz said.

As for the future of the Justice Act, Scott doesn’t see a clear path forward.

“It’s really not something I can answer because we have put it on the table and opened up a process where we could make it better different or leave it as it is but they still said no.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss