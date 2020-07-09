1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Pentagon officials: Investigation into removal of protesters near White House almost done

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Top officials from the Pentagon faced questioning from Congress Thursday about what happened in front of the White House last month when crowds protesting police brutality were moved out of the way so President Donald Trump could take a photo at a nearby church.

“No active-duty military units engaged protesters,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

He added that, while National Guard troops were there on June 1, they stood by in case they were needed.

“That the guard did not advance on the crowd, that the guard did not shoot rubber bullets, that the guard did not employ chemical agents of any type,” Esper said.

Adam Smith, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, wanted to know who was in charge.

“Who gave the order to clear the protests?” Smith asked.

Neither Esper nor Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair General Mark Milley could provide an answer.

“I don’t know,” Gen. Milley said.

Esper said an investigation into the events that night is nearly complete. He promised a full report on the incidents around the White House as early as next week.

This is the first time both Esper and Milley have testified before Congress since before the protests over the death of George Floyd began. Lawmakers had other questions for them as well.

Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz wanted to know more about intelligence reports that Russia might have paid the Taliban to kill US troops.

General Milley said that’s something they’re still looking into.

“Specifically, to the bounties, that is a unique piece of information that has not been corroborated,” Milley said.

“If in fact there are bounties, I’m an outraged general,” he added.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

