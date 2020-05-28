1  of  74
Pelosi on George Floyd death: ‘We saw a murder’

by: Alexandra Limon

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The death of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer literally kneeled on his neck, has sparked outrage across the country and in the halls of Congress.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said video of Floyd’s death at the hands of the Minneapolis police clearly shows a crime was committed.

“We saw a murder take place before our very eyes,” Pelosi said. “The fact that the police officers were fired that’s one thing, but there has to be some justice.”

Floyd’s death has sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the country, some of which turned violent as communities demand justice.

In a tweet, President Trump said he’s asked the Justice Department and the FBI to conduct an expedited investigation and tweeted “justice will be served.”

Trump was asked whether that means the officers should be charged.

“I’m not going to make any comment right now,” Trump said. “I can tell you I think what I saw was not good. Not good. Very bad.”

John Cornyn, the Republican senator from Texas, agreed a federal investigation needs to happen.

“First of all that we know what the facts are, because sometimes appearances can be misleading,” Cornyn said. “But right now it does not look good for the police.”

The mayor of Minneapolis said charges should be filed against the officer, while other say all the officers involved — who were already fired — should be charged.

