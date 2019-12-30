Pastor pledges safety for immigrants at Miami Trump event

President Donald Trump gestures as he leaves the White House for a campaign trip to Battle Creek, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Washington. Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set Wednesday on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress ahead of votes that will leave a defining mark on his tenure at the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The pastor of a Miami megachurch that’s hosting President Donald Trump at a rally this week is guaranteeing that parishioners who entered the U.S. illegally won’t risk deportation by attending.

On Sunday, King Jesus International Ministry Pastor Guillermo Maldonado told the audience of hundreds of mostly Spanish-speaking parishioners that he would never do anything to endanger them.

Trump chose the church to host about 70 Christian leaders during a Friday rally.

Maldonado told parishioners who feel apprehensive because of the president’s hard-line stance on immigration not to put race or nationality over being a Christian.

He says the church isn’t organizing or financing Friday’s event.