1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Panel considers solutions to COVID-19 racial disparities

Washington

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Even as infection and death rates wind down in some parts of the country, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show the coronavirus is still ravaging communities of color at a disproportionately higher rate.

Data shows COVID-19 is killing African Americans at a rate three times higher than white Americans.

Wednesday was the first time the House held a hearing to evaluate both immediate and long-term policy solutions.

Dr. Thomas Dean Sequist says the Navajo Nation is reeling from the virus and lacks basic necessities like running water, internet or hospital workers.

“We can and must do better,” he said. “We have to change our dialogue. We have to take really drastic steps to improve.”

Ibram X. Kendi, founder of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University, says lawmakers must uncover and address the root of the problem.

“In Missouri, black people are 12% of the population, but 38% of the people who died,” he said. “Clearly, one of the predictors of someone having pre-existing conditions is simply access to medical insurance.”

The panelist says vulnerable communities need more testing resources and better protection for essential workers who are often black and brown Americans.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, says the best way to protect them is by protecting their jobs.

“Our top priority is to make sure 39 million Americans now unemployed aren’t permanently unemployed,” Brady said.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-MI, says reopening the economy should not risk more lives.

“We must ensure these people are protected moving forward,” he said.

While congress keeps working on the next relief bill, Kildee says that time is running out for many minority communities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss