1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Operation Warp Speed: Lawmakers briefed on program to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The nation’s crash program to develop a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus has been given the sci-fi-style name of “Operation Warp Speed.”

Senators got an update on the all-out effort to identify, test, and quickly distribute a vaccine — or vaccines — in world-record time.

“Generally it takes five to ten years to develop a vaccine from a new infectious agent. We don’t have that time,” said Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health.

Collins told lawmakers that researchers are working at breakneck speed to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are all optimistic that the goal that we have set to have a vaccine that works and is safe by the end of 2020 will be met,” Collins said.

Senators asked how health leaders will ensure the vaccine’s safety, and once it’s ready, get it into the hands of doctors around the country.

“CDC stands ready to support our partners with the distribution once a COVID vaccine is available,” U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield said.

While the nation awaits a vaccine, there are steps we can take to help slow the spread, according to Redfield.

“The powerful weapons of social distancing, face coverings, and hand hygiene,” he said.

As the nation reopens and COVID-19 cases surge, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy looked ahead to the possible return of sporting events.

“Has the CDC given recommendations regarding whether it is appropriate to have fans in attendance at either college sports games or professional games this fall?” he asked.

“We’ve not recommended these gatherings to be such that you would have fans in the stands,” Redfield replied.

With seven possible vaccine strains in development, lawmakers say they stand ready to help Operation Warp Speed carry out its mission.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss