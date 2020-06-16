1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

‘Now is time to act’: US Senate debates police reform measures

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The US Senate held its first police reform hearing following the death of George Floyd. 

“They’re not marching in the streets for watered down proposals,” Senator Kamala Harris, D-California, said. 

Senator Kamala Harris says calls for change in policing are carrying from the streets to the US Senate. 

“Now is time to act. We must take this on, understanding this is a righteous demand. We must act,” Harris said. 

She and other Senate Democrats are pushing for Congress to pass the Justice in Policing Act. 

A package of police reform measures that would change use of force standards, tactics, and the way officers are held accountable.  

“In the wake of George Floyd’s death, Attorney General Bill Barr has refused to open a pattern and practice investigation,” Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-California, said. 

Senator Dianne Feinstein criticized the Trump Administration’s record on police oversight.

She says Democrats reforms will prevent officers with histories of abuse from moving to other jurisdictions. 

“It would require real accountability for police use of force,” Feinstein said. 

While the Senate considers police reform measures, President Trump laid out his vision for what he thinks law enforcement restructuring should look like.

“I’m signing an executive order encouraging police departments nationwide to adopt the highest professional standards,” President Trump said. 

President Trump says his executive order incentivizes law enforcement to improve training.

It’ll ban most chokeholds and maintain a database of police abuse but he says he’s against any defunding measures. 

“When you remove police, you hurt those who have the least the most,” Trump said. 

Senate Democrats say the executive order doesn’t go far enough.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss