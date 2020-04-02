1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

New federal rules to help states combat coronavirus patient surge

Washington

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As coronavirus cases rise rapidly, hospitals are hitting maximum capacity.

President Trump announced Tuesday FEMA will build two field hospitals in Louisiana, and even more beds will become available to struggling states due to sweeping regulatory changes at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“About three weeks ago, we had one case in Louisiana,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-LA. “Now, we probably have 4,500 cases with a few hundred people dead… it’s going to help us tremendously.”

Under the new temporary federal rules, overwhelmed hospitals will be able to transfer patients who are not suffering from the virus to facilities like outpatient surgery centers. That will open up thousands of additional beds and reduce the risk of infecting those patients.

Cassidy, a physician himself, said the centers also have a key resource his state and others desperately need.

“Some of these outpatient hospitals will have ventilators or anesthesia machines, which can function as a ventilator,” Cassidy said.

However, these temporary rules also highlight another issue: a shortage of ICU nurses.

“We can build more ICU beds but staffing them is a challenge,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-LA.

Kennedy said more states will have to look at loosening licensing requirements, asking former ICU nurses to come out of retirement and potentially training non-ICU nurses for the job.

Rep. French Hill, R-AR, said states may also shorten training programs.

“We’ve talked about the new medical graduates that are not yet licensed, pressing them into service here this spring,” Hill said.

Arkansas has not seen the same level of cases as Louisiana, but Hill said the state’s healthcare providers have all been coordinating on what the surge capacity is in their own hospitals and weighing potential offsite options, like hotels or hospitals that have recently closed, to help with the demand if needed.

More than a dozen states had requested waivers from CMS to turn facilities into makeshift hospitals. The CMS announcement means other states won’t have to apply for waivers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss