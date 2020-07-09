1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Nation’s top military leaders put on hot seat about their role in Trump’s church photo op

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The nation’s top military leaders were in the hot seat on Capitol Hill. 

Lawmakers took the opportunity to ask about protesters being cleared last month — before President Trump’s church photo-op. 

“It’s still unclear to me who gave the order at that time,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.

“See I find that hard to believe,” Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., said.

Lawmakers grilled the nation’s top general, Mark Milley and defense secretary, Mark Esper — more than a month after peaceful demonstrators were forcibly cleared from outside the White House — asking how it happened and on whose order. 

“It’s like a pretty big decision, a lot of people there,” Rep. Smith said. “Everyone’s there and it just sort of happened?”

“No, I’m not saying, I’m just saying I don’t know,” Esper said. “I’ve never inquired.”

Lawmakers also inquired about President Trump’s photo-op following the unrest, which secretary Esper took part in. 

“I was very disturbed by seeing that,” Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Calif., said.

Congressman Gil Cisneros — a Navy veteran — says the optics of that moment undermined the country’s Armed Forces. 

“Just so the president could take a photo-op in front of a church,” Rep. Cisneros said. “This is something we need to get to the bottom of.”

Some Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee have called on Esper and Milley to resign over the incident.

Both Esper and Milley have since apologized for attending the president’s photo op.

“The United States military hold dear the constitution, and the principle of an apolitical military that is so deeply rooted in the very essence of our republic,” Milley said.

Esper and Milley defended deploying National Guard troops in response to recent protests, but told lawmakers that no active duty military have taken part.

“Active duty forces in a direct law enforcement role should remain a last resort,” Esper said.

Both leaders commended peaceful protesters for standing against injustice. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss