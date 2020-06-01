Live Now
‘My heart is broken’: Lawmakers weigh in on protests across the nation

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Lawmakers are weighing in on the protests and unrest across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, rallied with protesters in Providence this past weekend.

“My heart is broken,” Cicilline said. “People are sick and tired of this and they’re looking for the leaders in government to provide not only some comfort, some acknowledgment that their pain is real but some commitment to do something about it.”

Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, said the violence and destruction of property in some parts of the nation aren’t reflective of the majority of the protesters.

“The vast majority of protestors have been non-violent and filled with righteous anger and indignation,” Raskin said.

Raskin said Congress can take action on the issue of black men dying at the hands of police.

“What we’re going to have to do is tie federal money to adopting the best practices to get rid of racists cops and to adhere to the highest levels of performance,” Raskin said.

With demonstrations on-going, during a conference call Monday, President Donald Trump told governors they are “weak” for not “dominating” the streets.

From the Kennedy Space Center this weekend, Trump said the memory of Floyd is being dishonored by rioters and looters.

“We can’t and must not allow a small group of criminals and vandals to wreck our cities and lay waste to our communities,” Trump said. “My administration will stop mob violence and we’ll stop it cold.”

Attorney General William Barr has deployed federal riot teams to Washington, D.C. and Miami to help stop the violence.

