Municipalities could suffer long term as funding was not negotiated for latest relief measure

Breaking News
81 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,035 confirmed cases
Live Now
President Trump, White House hold Monday’s coronavirus briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Municipalities could suffer long term as funding was not negotiated for latest relief measure

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Congress and the White House are working out the next phase of economic relief. 

Left out of negotiations however, money for local and state governments. Some lawmakers are concerned municipalities could suffer long term consequences. 

From small towns to major cities, local governments across the country may soon cut services and lay off staff.

“These cities are seeing their tax bases decimated by the shutdown of businesses and reduction of sales tax,” Representative Harley Rouda, D-California, said. 

Congressman Harley Rouda says the budget crisis is hitting right when local and state services are needed most. 

“Unless the federal government wants to have these municipalities go bankrupt across the country, we need to step to the plate now,” Rouda said. 

But as Congress negotiates its latest relief measure for small businesses and hospitals, funding for municipalities is not on the table. 

“This is not designed to be a sweeping package that addresses widespread need. This is about urgently delivering resources,” Representative Katie Porter, D-California, said. 

Representative Katie Porter says Democrats recognize the urgent need to help local governments but says Republicans favored a more limited package focused only on small businesses relief. 

“Doesn’t do any good to have the House pass a bill, and send it to the Senate, only to have Majority Leader Mitch McConnell not act on it,” Porter said.

But Republicans say they aren’t opposed to direct payments to cities and counties, -they simply didn’t want it to be a part of this relief package.

“States and local governments need it. I’ll be the first to say it. I’m in favor of it,” President Trump said. 

President Trump says he spoke with Republican Senators about it and suggested they’re also on board. 

“We’re going to be saving that for a little bit of a later date,” Trump said. 

The president said the issue will likely be the focus of the next negotiation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss