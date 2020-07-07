Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s coronavirus briefing from New York City
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

‘Masks make a difference’: Dr. Fauci talks safely reopening as COVID-19 cases in south spike

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In the heat of summer, the south has become a hotspot for the coronavirus.

Cases in Alabama have continued to increase following the Fourth of July weekend.

“Our seven-day average has quadrupled just in the last few days,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said Tuesday.

Jones shared the latest report on the pandemic in a virtual press conference. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, joined Jones to talk about how to reopen safely even as the virus seems to fight back.

“So we have a situation right now that we gotta proceed to continue to try and open, but in a safe, measured, very prudent manner,” Fauci said. “Because I don’t think it should be all or none – either shut down completely or throw caution to the wind.”

Just last week, Alabama’s Republican Governor Kay Ivey extended the state’s “Safer at Home” order through July 31 instead of allowing it to expire in time for the July Fourth weekend.

Fauci said the best way to stay safe during the pandemic is to wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid crowds.

“Masks make a difference,” Fauci said.

Fauci said busy bars like we saw over the holiday weekend “are a perfect set up for the spread of infection.”

But Fauci said it’s important to move forward especially as the school year approaches.

“We should try as best as possible to get the children back to school and the schools open,” Fauci said.

Fauci’s comments came hours before President Donald Trump met with state governors and education officials at the White House to talk about reopening schools.

“We’re very much going to put pressure on the governors to open the schools,” Trump said.

Alabama’s governor says she still hopes to reopen the schools on time. Florida’s education commissioner signed an emergency order on Monday saying all brick and mortar schools in Florida must reopen in August at least five days a week to provide services to students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

