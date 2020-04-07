Lawmakers worry that rural hospitals could be overwhelmed if faced with outbreak

Breaking News
31 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 570 confirmed cases, 37 in ICU
Live Now
Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Tuesday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Lawmakers worry that rural hospitals could be overwhelmed if faced with outbreak

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – So far there haven’t been any major coronavirus outbreaks in rural parts of the country but lawmakers worry that rural hospitals could be overwhelmed if an outbreak were to happen. 

“Some of my hospitals only have you know, forty, fifty beds,” Representative Doug Lamalfa, R-California, said. 

Congressman Doug Lamalfa says it wouldn’t take many coronavirus cases to overwhelm hospital systems in rural California. 

“You don’t need a very big ripple of the virus coming through a small community to fill that out,” Lamalfa said. 

Lamalfa says FEMA provided additional beds but that doesn’t fix the shortage of medical equipment and especially medical professionals in many rural areas.  

“We don’t have a great amount of medical staff. We haven’t had an influx of doctors,” Lamalfa said. 

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say the shortage of medical supplies and doctors in rural parts of the country was a major problem even before the coronavirus outbreak. 

They say the virus simply puts a spotlight on it.

“This crisis is a reminder that we should’ve invested in our public healthcare system decades ago,” Representative Josh Harder, D-California, said.

Josh Harder says the coronavirus has prompted him to push for more telehealth access tailored for rural areas like his Central Valley district. 

“That’s a good mechanism for a lot of people across the valley,” Harder said. 

Congressman Jim Costa proposed a more long-term fix to promote rural access to care. 

“We need to build more medical schools in this country,” Representative Jim Costa, D-California, said. 

Costa says regions with medical schools and doctor training typically attract and retain more doctors. 

“It’s the ability to provide a quick response that is ultimately going to protect the health of individuals from our district,” Costa said.

Costa hopes rural areas get the support from the federal government they need as the battle against the virus continues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss