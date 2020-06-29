1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Lawmakers worried Americans aren’t taking coronavirus pandemic seriously as protests, rallies continue

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C (NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers in Washington are worried COVID-fatigue is setting in and that people aren’t taking the pandemic seriously.

Especially as people protest in cities nationwide and the president continues to hold large rallies. 

Whether protesting police brutality or rallying for the president, lawmakers say images of mass gatherings make it harder to convince people the pandemic is still a real threat. 

“We’re entering a very risky, dangerous time in the pandemic,” Representative Raul Ruiz, D-California, said. 

Democrat Raul Ruiz says he supported the reason protesters filled the streets after George Floyd’s death.

“Racially targeted use of force is wrong,” Ruiz said. 

But with spiking COVID cases in some areas, Ruiz is concerned his constituents are no longer taking CDC guidelines seriously.

“People are becoming fatigued with stay at home orders,” Ruiz said. 

“A lot of people are looking at this down the middle are saying, there’s no consistency to any of this,” Representative Doug LaMalfa, R-California,said.

Republican Doug LaMalfa says residents in his district are skeptical about social distancing and wearing masks because of mixed-messaging from some lawmakers.

“They’re seeing all this other stuff going on, and they’re saying what’s real? What’s true?” LaMalfa said.

“I remember seeing in LA, a drone go over where thousands of people are standing right next to one another,” Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said.

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says he believes protests led to the current COVID spike in Southern California. 

When pressed about the president’s rallies, he said safety measures should be consistent. 

“Whether you’re in a big crowd or small crowd we should all remember to continue to wash your hands, social distancing, wearing the mask,” McCarthy said. 

Lawmakers say the current public skepticism could make passing coronavirus measures more difficult. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

