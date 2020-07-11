1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Lawmakers work to extend unemployment benefits set to expire in July

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — When Congress passed its first major stimulus package in the midst of the COVID crisis, it provided extended unemployment benefits which are set to run out. 

While millions of Americans are still out of work, the additional unemployment benefits they are getting — providing an economic lifeline for many — are set to expire. 

“This unemployment insurance uncertainty is devastating,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress must extend the extra weekly $600 unemployment benefit beyond July 31.

But she says it should be part of a stimulus package that includes money for hospitals, testing, and local governments. 

“They really are all connected, they are all of one piece,” Speaker Pelosi said.

“We do not have a handle on this,” Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., said.

Democrat Brian Higgins says given the recent rise in COVID cases, Congress needs to help Americans to stay home — without losing income. 

“So long as the disaster is still with us, we will need to provide disaster relief,” Rep. Higgins said.

Speaker Pelosi says all of that is included in the Heroes Act, the $3 trillion stimulus package the House passed in May. But Republican leaders say — as is — it won’t pass the Senate.

“It’ll be better to do one package all together,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said.

And in that package, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says Congress should not extend the $600 unemployment benefit.

“If somebody is off work from COVID, should they make more money than when they were working? Because remember that money is not free,” Rep. McCarthy said.

McCarthy says the unemployment bonus discourages people from working.

“There are a number of businesses that have called people back, and they said I’d rather stay off,” he said.

McCarthy is confident both parties will have a negotiated stimulus package before August. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

