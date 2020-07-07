Live Now
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Lawmakers want independent probe into Vanessa Guillen’s murder

Washington

Some are also calling for changes in how the military handles accusations of sexual harassment

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some lawmakers are calling for independent investigations into the murder of 22-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen and say the accusations that she was being sexually harassed at Fort Hood highlight the need for changes in how the military handles such cases.

Texas Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is calling on the military to be more transparent with Guillen’s relatives so that they can “achieve peace as a family.”

Escobar, California Congresswoman Jackie Speier and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus also want the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division to be investigated.

“When did CID come in and what steps they took and how long it took them,” said Speier.

Guillen’s family believes her plans to report sexual harassment on base led to her murder.

“We have heard story after story after story of victims who are afraid to come forward because they’re afrarid they won’t be taken seriously,” said Escobar.

“The system is rigged against the victim,” Speier said.

Speier has successfully changed some of the laws that govern how the military handles sexual harassment and assault but she says it’s not enough.

“My efforts to take thetse cases out of the chain of command so that retribution would not be one of the fears has been thwarted,” Speier claimed.

Speier now wants this year’s National Defense Authorization Act to include a pilot program for independent investigations of sexual harassment and assault.

Republicans like Ohio Congressman Mike Turner want to gather more information.

“The study is ongoing — the study is supposed to come back in October,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

