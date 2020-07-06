1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Lawmakers urge studies on how trauma, post-traumatic stress impacts police officers’ use of force

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – As lawmakers consider police reform, some are looking at offering more help for officers dealing with trauma and post-traumatic stress. 

Some lawmakers say on-the-job trauma could make police officers more likely to use deadly force. 

“I’ve seen good officers go from call to call to call, and having to deal with really violent situations. These are very gory scenes,” Representative Norma Torres, D-California, said. 

Congresswoman Norma Torres says giving officers more mental health resources to help with post traumatic stress could make them less likely to reach for their guns when the situation doesn’t call for it. 

“It’s important to ensure that we’re taking care of their mental health,” Torres said. 

Torres included a measure in the House Democrats Police Reform package to pay for studies that would examine the effects of trauma on officers’.

Clinical psychologist Ellen Kirschman says officers’ untreated trauma can lead to rash use-of-force judgement. 

“Decision-making obviously will not be as good if you are pumping out all kinds of adrenaline,” Ellen Kirschman said. 

But she says it’s important to distinguish inadequate training or inherent bias from trauma. 

“That feels like when you bring that up, you’re excusing bad behavior or racism,” Kirschman said. 

Steve Maritas is Director of a Police Advocacy Organization. 

“Address the problems, and try to correct it. Try to get the help that these officers need,” Steve Maritas said.

He says he wants to see departments nationwide address both systemic racism and mental health but these programs will cost money.

“If you defund the police, you’re not going to have a police force,” Maritas said.

The Senate failed to act on its own police reform bill last month and may not take it up again, if at all, until after the August recess.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss