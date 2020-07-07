Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s coronavirus briefing from New York City
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Lawmakers question approval process of which companies receive PPP Loans

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The US Treasury Department has finally made its Paycheck Protection Program public. 

Hedge funds, development corporations, large restaurant groups, all among the nearly 5 million American businesses that got a PPP Loan designed to help struggling small businesses.

“How is it so many of the wealthiest businesses in the United States got these loans?” Representative Judy Chu, D-California, said. 

Congresswoman Judy Chu serves on the committee that oversees the small business administration. 

She’s calling for an audit of the PPP program and the small business association. 

She says too many cash-rich companies got loans that shouldn’t have. 

“The priority was supposed to be for the underserved communities. And the banks clearly made their priority their best customers,” Chu said. 

Chu says it’s possible negligence, rather than corruption, is the root of the problem.

She says most of the 5 million PPP loans went to the small businesses who needed them.

“I think we’ve put enough safeguards in it, for the most part,” Representative Doug LaMalfa, R-California, said. 

Republican Doug LaMalfa says the program has generally been a success helping many businesses withstand the pandemic but he supports an audit of the businesses that got more than two million in loans. 

“If there’s funny business involved with any of them, and certainly people are going to be looking for that, then they’ll have to answer,” LaMalfa said. 

In a statement, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza called the PPP an “indisputable success” that put “funding into the hands of those who faced enormous obstacles as a result of the pandemic.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

