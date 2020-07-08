1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Lawmakers push back on order to send international students back home amid online learning

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Lawmakers and some elite universities are pushing back on a Trump Administration rule that would send all international students back to their countries if their classes are all done online. 

“It’s outrageous,” Representative Judy Chu, D-California, said. 

Democrat Judy Chu says the Trump Administration’s order to send international students back to their home countries if their colleges don’t hold in-person classes means going back on America’s promise.

“These foreign students applied, were approved, and fully expected to complete their college education,” Chu said.   

“The new proposed order is ridiculously stupid,” Representative Ted Lieu, D-California, said. 

Congressman Ted Lieu says international students benefit the US. 

“They enrich the universities and colleges. They’re providing innovation and creativity to help the economy,” Lieu said. 

Lieu says he suspects the administration’s order is really aimed at pressuring universities to fully reopen in the fall. 

“It looks like a ham-handed way to do that,” Lieu said. 

It’s not just lawmakers pushing back, Wednesday morning MIT and Harvard asked a federal court to block the administration’s order.

Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli defended the order in a CNN interview Tuesday.

“There isn’t a reason for a person holding a student visa to be present in the country. They should go home, and they can return when the school opens,” Cuccinelli said. 

He says the order doesn’t dis-enroll foreign students. 

“If they’re going to be 100 percent online, we wouldn’t expect people to be here,” Cuccinelli said. 

Cuccinelli said the order does encourage universities across the board to commit to holding in-person classes.



