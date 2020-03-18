Lawmakers concerned with how the spread of coronavirus will impact homeless population

1  of  78
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Church of Love Faith Ctr. Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Lawmakers concerned with how the spread of coronavirus will impact homeless population

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Congress is urging the public to stay in your homes but what if you don’t have a home? 

Lawmakers from states like California with large homeless populations are concerned about how the virus could impact people living on the streets. 

Self-quarantine and social distancing are nearly impossible for the homeless.

Lawmakers say that makes the spread of the coronavirus more likely. 

“Too many lives are on the line. We don’t have time to move slow,” Representative Eric Swalwell, D-California, said. 

Congressman Eric Swalwell says a major outbreak in california’s homeless populations– will likely spread into the surrounding city and suburbs. 

“In the house bill we passed, we increased medicaid dollars which is essential for california because of the homeless,” Swalwell said. 

Swalwell and other representatives from California have been pushing the Trump administration to start building temporary hospitals and shelters to help address the unique challenges facing the homeless.

 “Temporary shelters, isolation unit for those who need to be quarantined. treatment areas for those who are sick,” Representative Raul Ruiz, D-California, said. 

Congressman Raul Ruiz says the federal government will need to work with individual states to quarantine homeless populations.

He says not doing so is an existential threat to major California cities.  

Ruiz says he urged Vice President Mike Pence to address this weeks ago. 

“The administration currently has the authority to mobilize fema resources, tent hospitals, tent shelters,” Ruiz said. 

Wednesday afternoon President Trump said FEMA is now playing an enhanced role in mitigating the virus’ spread but it’s still unclear if any of those emergency resources will be directed specifically toward the homeless.

