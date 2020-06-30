1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Lawmakers call on Trump to do more following briefing on Russian bounties

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Members of both parties have now been briefed on reports that Russia paid bounties to Taliban fighters to kill American soldiers but lawmakers say they need to see more.

After their briefing at the White House Tuesday morning, a group of House Democrats says the intelligence is clear.

“Russia is definitely helping the Taliban kill Americans,” Representative Brad Sherman, D-California, said. 

And Congressman Brad Sherman says there is strong evidence the Kremlin offered the Taliban bounties to kill American soldiers. 

“White House knew there was that substantial possibility,” Sherman said. 

Sherman and other Democrats says the White House must hold the Kremlin accountable but White House officials say it’s too early to draw conclusions. 

“It’s a piece of intelligence information that had no consensus, had not been verified. Still has not been verified,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. 

Congressman Adam Schiff says from the intel he’s seen, he believes the US should impose new Russian sanctions. 

“I don’t think the President should continue cozying up to this dictator. He is not our friend, he does not wish us well,” Representative Adam Schiff, D-California, said. 

But Both Sherman and Schiff say there are still a lot of details they don’t know. 

They’re calling on intel officials to brief the full House.

Schiff wants to know whether President Trump was briefed on the matter. The president said publicly, he wasn’t. 

“You would hope that would be something brought to the President’s attention,” Schiff said. 

“It’s too important to play politics with,” Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said. 

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy says despite Democrats’ criticism, this White House has been appropriately tough on Russia.

“Let’s be very clear, nobody on this side thinks Russia’s good players,” McCarthy said. 

McCarthy says if the bounty allegations are confirmed there will be severe consequences.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

