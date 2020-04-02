1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Lawmakers and organizations want more resources for teachers and students

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Schools, teachers and students continue to move classes online during the coronavirus crisis, but it’s not easy.

“In some cases, children live in a location where there is no access to the internet or [they] could not have it in their homes if their families or parents were so inclined.” Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger said.

Spanberger says teachers have run into their own issues, and Virginia Rep. Don Beyer agrees.

“It’s one thing to have kids in the classroom. It’s another thing to essentially individualize lesson plans for every one of the 30 children that you are responsible for,” Beyer said.

The National Education Association says 10 to 25 percent of students in a community do not have access to tools like broadband and the basic computer technology they need to learn.

“Our students have very different experiences with access and opportunity depending on their zip code,” National Education Association Vice President Lily Garcia said.

Garcia says teachers and students across the country are adjusting, but they need more support.

Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson says the $2-trillion coronavirus relief law was a step in the right direction.

“As a part of the CARES package, we did include a significant, large amount of money,” Thompson said.

But teachers and students argue they need even more help to keep kids in class, while they’re stuck at home. 

