Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Lawmaker on Trump deeming churches essential: ‘It’s not safe to be in groups of that size’

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ President Donald Trump recently designated churches and other houses of worship as “essential” and called upon governors across the country to allow them to reopen, despite some lawmakers arguing that large group gatherings are still unsafe.

“It’s not safe to be in groups of that size, and that’s one of the tragedies at this moment,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, said.

Trump said he plans to override any governor who chooses to ignore his mandatae.

“If they want to play games that’s OK, but we will win, and we have many different ways where I can override them,” Trump said.

But Raskin questions Trump’s sincerity.

“It’s pure political provocation and theatre on the president’s part,” Raskin said.

The Family Research Council said it supports Trump’s move, adding that religious operations deserve every opportunity to function.

“We need to make sure that religion is not marginalized,” Travis Weber, vice president of policy and government affairs for the Family Research Council said.

Weber said he wants to ensure religious freedom is protected during these unprecedented times, and as other businesses are allowed to reopen, churches should be allowed to do so as well.

“Churches and pastors should continue to comply with the guidance put out by their local authorities, but be vigilant in holding those authorities accountable for religious freedom violations,” Weber said.

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urge churches that choose to operate to provide soap and hand sanitizer for worshippers, encourage members to wear masks and clean the buildings daily.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss