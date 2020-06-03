1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Lawmaker on George Floyd’s death: ‘We still live in a racist country’

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) argues that reforms to the nation’s police departments are desperately needed.

Hilary Shelton, director of the NAACP’s Washington Bureau said the killing of George Floyd is part of a long pattern of concerning police behavior.

“We’ve had this challenge for decades,” Shelton said. “The killing of unarmed African Americans continues; that we’re going to have to change the law in a manner which provides us with the protections.”

Shelton said the NAACP wants a long list of changes, including new policies on the use of force, more diversity in police hiring and leadership and the creation of police accountability review boards.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, said the use of force displayed in Floyd’s arrest has no place in America.

“We still live in a racist country,” Murphy said. “We should have a national standard on the use of force to make absolutely clear when force is necessary.”

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell,” R-Kentucky, blocked a Democratic resolution that condemned President Donald Trump’s response to the violence. Instead, McConnell introduced his own.

“It would condemn a long pattern of police violence towards black Americans, it would champion the First Amendment and praise the peaceful protests,” McConnell said.

But Murphy said the Republican-controlled Senate isn’t up to the job of creating change..

“So long as Mitch McConnell is in charge of the Senate, we aren’t going to do anything meaningful,” Murphy said.

Murphy said he hopes the political movement created by this moment will put pressure on members of both parties to take action against racism and advocate for police reform.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss