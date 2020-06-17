1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

It could be longer than a year for oil industry to recover from pandemic, experts say

Washington

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The oil industry — and the millions of businesses that depend upon it — could have a long and bumpy road to recovery.

Industry experts told lawmakers on Tuesday that — optimistically — it could be more than a year until the demand for oil, gas and gasoline returns to normal.

That means oil prices are likely to be depressed for at least that long.

It’s a crushing blow to the industry and its workers, who were riding high just a few months ago.

Before the pandemic, David Turk with the International Energy Agency, says oil was expected to have a great year.

“We had predicted at 2% increase,” says Turk. “Now we are looking at a 20% decrease. This is almost $400 billion dollars.”

While Turk says the road to recovery won’t be easy, Stephen Nalley with the U.S. Energy Information Administration says good news is that the worst has already happened.

But EIA predicts the energy industry won’t fully recover for over a year, and that’s the optimistic view.

Frank Macchiarola with the American Petroleum Institute says if Congress wants to help, they should focus on safely and swiftly re-opening the economy.

But until that happens, Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines says oil is a top priority as senators start to hash out what to include in the next round of coronavirus relief.

“The quicker we can get people back safely to work, back to traveling, back to a normal day to day routine, the better it will be for our industries across the board,’ says Daines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss