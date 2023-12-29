WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden confirms an American-Israeli woman who had been thought to be held hostage by Hamas was instead killed in the October attack that triggered the war.

President Biden says he’s devastated after learning of the death of Judih Weinstein, a 70-year-old American-Canadian-Israeli woman who had been thought to be held hostage by Hamas.

Her kibbutz announced Thursday she was instead killed in the October 7th attack that triggered the war.

Weinstein’s husband was also pronounced dead last week.

“We would love all of our loved ones to come back and be with us,” said Liz Naftali, great aunt of a former hostage.

Families of American hostages have been meeting with President Biden who issued a statement saying families “have been living through hell for weeks. No family should have to endure such an ordeal.”

Protesters across the world continue to call for a new ceasefire deal to release the remaining hostages.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told some of the families there were behind-the-scenes efforts to bring home their loved ones.

A Hamas official said his group is “open to any ideas or proposals.”

According to Netanyahu’s office, at least 23 of the hostages believed to be held in Gaza have either died or been killed in captivity.