Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

‘If you don’t think it’s right, make it better’: Senate at a stalemate over police reform bill

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ As protests demanding police reform continue across the country, in Washington, Senate Democrats have blocked a Republican police reform bill, saying that it doesn’t go far enough.

Democrats are now backing a bill sponsored by Sens. Kamala Harris, D-California, and Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, that mirrors the “Justice in Policing” act the Democrat-controlled House is likely to approve as early as Thursday.

“[Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell’s bill didn’t incorporate any of the major reforms that certainly I have been calling for,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, said.

Gillibrand said among other issues, the bill failed to ban chokeholds and no-knock search warrants.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said the Republican bill only nibbled around the edges of a huge problem.

“Without any guarantee that Black Americans will not again ask us whether their lives are worth $20,” Blumenthal said, referencing the death of George Floyd which sparked outrage across the country.

On the Senate floor, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, said the GOP plan did not have the support of any of the nation’s leading civil rights organizations.

“If this bill were such a good path to reform, why wouldn’t civil rights organizations from one end of America to another say, ‘Go forward,?” he questioned.

Republicans attacked Democrats for delaying action on police reform.

“Ironic given the weeks of rhetoric from leading Democrats about how very urgent it was for Congress to address police reform and racial justice,” McConnell, R-Kentucky, said.

The sponsor of the Republican bill, Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, said he told Democrats he was willing to work with them on the bill.

“If you don’t think it’s right, make it better,” he said.

But the measure failed to get the 60 votes needed to advance. If Republicans and Democrats can negotiate a compromise, the Senate could reconsider the bill later this week.

