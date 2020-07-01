1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

House takes up bill to fix nation’s crumbling infrastructure

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ House Democrats argue the nation’s roads, bridges and airports are crumbling and need to be preserved.

The “Moving Forward Act” would inject $1.5 million into fixing the nation’s infrastructure, as well as address the digital divide by expanding rural broadband.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, said the nation’s infrastructure “is stuck in the 1950s.”

“This is a bill that invests in the well-being of our cities and towns,” Cicilline said.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-New York, said the bill will create millions of jobs, as 40 million people remain unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Jobs in the construction trades, jobs in the supply and materials industries…The program is good for the economic growth at a time when our nation is desperate for economic growth,” Higgins said.

But the bill faces strong opposition from the White House and the Republican-controlled Senate. Republicans argue that the infrastructure package is just a political exercise.

“No wonder the White House has declared it not a serious proposal and made clear this will never become law,” Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said. “So naturally this nonsense is not going anywhere in the Senate.”

Cicilline argues that now is the time for President Donald Trump to put his words into action.

“As a candidate, President Trump promised to rebuild our infrastructure. It turned out to be yet another empty promise,” Cicilline said.

While Trump has threatened to veto the House bill, a separate infrastructure bill is already making its way through the Senate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

