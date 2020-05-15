1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

House Republicans say China should be held accountable for coronavirus spread

Washington

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — As the world battles the coronavirus outbreak, Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul says he’s prepared to punish the source: China.

He’s leading the House Republican investigation into China.

As chairman of the newly created China Task Force, McCaul hopes to hold China accountable on a number of issues, including its role in the spread of the coronavirus. 

“I call it the worst coverup in human history,” says McCaul. “What came out of Wuhan impacted the world and we have to wake up and pay attention to it.”

The task force will investigate everything from where the virus started to how the two nations operate economically — and will then suggest how Congress should take action.

Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe says he’s already proposed a punishment — and introduced a bill allowing the president to impose sanctions on China.

California Democratic Congresswoman Norma Torres says while some response may be necessary, the U.S. can’t afford damaging its relationship with China.

“We need to engage and continue to have a relationship with them because our trade and our economy is certainly 100% dependent on how that moves forward,” says Torres.

McCaul says the task force is considering all options. He says the first meeting will be held on Friday with the director of National Intelligence and the final report will be released by October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss