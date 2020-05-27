1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

House Republicans file lawsuit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi over proxy voting

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Republicans in Congress have filed a lawsuit against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because of the way Democrats have decided to vote on bills remotely. 

For the first time, a group of House Democrats voted on legislation from home, prompting a lawsuit from the other side of the aisle.

“This challenges the constitution, only to protect and empower the Speaker,” Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said. 

House Republicans filed suit against Speaker Nancy Pelosi over proxy voting, a measure that allows lawmakers to designate a fellow House member to vote on their behalf. 

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says proxy voting violates the constitution and tradition. 

“In 231 years, never have we seen a proxy vote before the House,” McCarthy said. 

Republican Steve Scalise argues even during a pandemic, anything lawmakers vote on from home might become invalid. 

“The constitution makes it clear we have to have a majority present for a quorum, to do business,” Representative Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, said. 

More than half of California’s Democrats stayed home. 

McCarthy says that leaves all of their constituents without a voice but the distant Democrats say they’re doing it to keep themselves and the public safe.

“It’s very important congress be able to adapt, to be safe while continuing to work hard,” Representative Katie Porter, D-California, said. 

Democrat Katie Porter is one of the lawmakers voting from home. 

She says her constituents don’t miss out when she votes by proxy. 

“I’m in very close touch with my proxy. I’ll be sending her precise written instruction on exactly how I want her to vote,” Porter said. 

On Tuesday, Speaker Pelosi responded to the lawsuit in a statement, calling it a sad stunt to delay urgent needed action for American workers and families.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss