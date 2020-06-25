Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

House poised to pass police reform bill in honor of George Floyd

Washington

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — Just one day after blocking the GOP police reform bill in the Senate, Democrats are set to vote on their own plan in the House Thursday evening.

The legislation is expected to pass down party lines, which means it would then have to go to the Senate, where it is not going to receive a warm welcome from Republicans.

“Police should protect and defend us all,” said Rep. Jim Cooper, D-TN.

That’s why Cooper plans to vote for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to ensure there are not more deaths like Floyd’s in police custody.

“That is torture,” said Cooper, referring to the video of an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. “This act is the only act Congress is considering that would actually deal with that.”

The bill includes bans on chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases. It also makes it easier for citizens to sue police for misconduct, something many Republicans reject.

“It should be titled, ‘Trial Lawyers’ Dream Bill,’ because it really just opens the door to individually sue officers,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-TN.

“My concern is you put the handcuffs on a little bit too tight or whatever and you end up in civil lawsuits,” said Rep. Phil Roe, R-TN.

Burchett and Roe prefer the GOP reform plan Democrats blocked in the Senate Wednesday. It fell five votes shy of being considered. 

The JUSTICE Act, sponsored by the Senate’s lone Black Republican, Tim Scott, includes incentives, federal reporting requirements and training to reduce the use of dangerous restraints, like chokeholds, and no-knock warrants.

“There’s really a racial component to the fact that they wouldn’t allow him to bring it up in the Senate,” Burchett said. “Could you imagine if that was a group of Republicans that kept one Black Democrat from bringing up a piece of legislation?”

However, Democrats argue the GOP proposal does not go far enough to address police brutality and racial inequality, and Cooper said the House bill is just a starting point for more negotiations with the Senate.

“This is just the opening inning of this ballgame,” he said.

Both parties’ plans include some of the same provisions, like making lynching a federal crime and creating a national database to track police misconduct, but it is not clear if that will be enough common ground.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss