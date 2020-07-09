1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

House panel pushes for equal access to PPP funds for minority-owned small businesses

Washington

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately impacted minority communities not only in healthcare but also the economy.

Congress has approved historic levels of funding to help small businesses survive, but minority-owned companies continue to have the most trouble accessing it.

“The closure rates for minority-owned businesses are significantly higher,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-OH, as she opened a House committee hearing on the topic Thursday. 

Lawmakers approved $660 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans to keep small businesses open, but Beatty said the PPP funds did not end up in enough minority-owned businesses.

“I have heard from many minority-owned businesses who did everything right yet they did not get a loan number or loan in the first round,” she said.

Jenell Ross, the owner of Bob Ross Auto Group in Ohio, told the committee she was eventually able to get PPP funds but worries what will happen when they run out.

“I still feel a heightened sense of uncertainty much like other women and minority-owned businesses of not knowing if we will be able to survive in the short term,” Ross said.

About $130 billion dollars remain in the program. Congress passed legislation to extend the application deadline through next month as lawmakers consider how to repurpose the leftover money.

Carmen Castillo, the chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said they should prioritize minorities.

“If we fail to support our businesses, our economy will shrink by billions,” Castillo said.

Rep. Ann Wagner, R-MO, is also working on legislation to help companies calculate how much money they have to pay back.

“It is especially important for businesses that don’t have the resources to hire outside consultants to help them with the forgiveness process,” Wagner said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss