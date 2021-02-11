House managers rest impeachment case against Trump

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — On the third day of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, House managers wrapped up their presentation after more compelling video and the argument the attack on the Capitol cost taxpayers millions of dollars and cost the country its national security.

The House managers played videos, including some of lawmakers during the attack talking about making makeshift weapons out of furniture to fight the mob in the Capitol, if necessary.

One of the managers, Rep. Diana DeGette, argued the mob came because former President Trump invited them.

“Their own statements before, during and after the attack made clear the attack was done for Donald Trump, at his instructions and to fullfill his wishes,” the Colorado Democrat said.

Maryland’s Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager, said Trump knew his supporters could become violent because it happened before when extremists plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“When responding to extremist attacks in Michigan, Trump showed he knew how to use the power of a mob to advance his political objectives,” Raskin said.

He also told the senators there is no reason to believe Trump won’t continue promoting violence if he ever returns to office.

“Would you bet the lives of more police officers on that? Would you bet the safety of your family on that? Would you bet the future of your democracy on that?” Raskin asked.

Despite the case House managers laid out, most Republican senators said they haven’t proved Trump caused the attack.

“The defense has not yet brought its case, where I’m sure they’re going to show footage of the president’s actual speech, where he said go and peacefully protest,” North Dakota’s Kevin Cramer said.

Trump’s defense lawyers begin their presentation on Friday.

A total of 67 senators are needed to convict Trump on the impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection. If he is convicted, another vote with a simple majority would block Trump from running for office again in the future.