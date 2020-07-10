1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

House Dems urge Senate lawmakers to review police reform bill

Washington

by: Sarah Doiron and Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ House Democrats are urging the Senate to take up the House-passed “George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”

Rep. David Cicilline, D-Rhode Island, said Americans demanding justice for police brutality won’t stop until Congress passes meaningful police reform.

“I don’t think they’re going to rest until we do the right thing,” Cicilline said. “Banning choke holds, to making sure that all officers have body cameras, to giving police departments the tools they need to hold bad officers accountable.”

Cicilline said the legislation that recently passed the House would do just that, but the Senate hasn’t touched the bill.

“What they can’t do, is try to have snookered the American people to think they’ve done something about this serious problem in our country,” Cicilline said.

Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Connecticut, said House Democrats will not give up.

“There’s this idea where sometimes you just have to lead,” Hayes said. “I think the American people are not willing to accept less.”

House Democrats say they’re willing to work with Senate Republicans, but need the GOP to show a willingness to compromise.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, authored the Senate’s police reform bill and said he’s working with Rep. Karen Bass, D-South Carolina, who authored the House bill.

“The first vote was a failure,” he said. “The more that she has taken a look at the bill, the more she has suggested that perhaps half or two-thirds of the loaf is better than nothing, because right now we are sitting on zero.”

Scott said he’ll keep working on the legislation as lawmakers on both sides remain optimistic for change.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss