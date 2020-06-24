1  of  74
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

House Dems push for bill to save the Affordable Care Act, Republicans say to move on

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House of Representatives Democrats are working to keep the Affordable Care Act alive.

“The bill will make coverage affordable for millions of working families,” Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott said.

Wednesday, Scott says he’s working with other House Democrats to ensure the survival of the ACA through the Affordable Care Enhancement Act.

“We will strengthen the ACA, and ensure that millions of Americans have access to affordable healthcare when they need it most,” Scott said.

Democrats say the bill would reduce out-of-pocket costs and premiums and protect patients from unfair medical bills, something they believe is especially important during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We continue to confront the most serious public health emergency in recent history. Our first priority must be to protect the health and safety of the American people,” Scott said.

This bill comes the day before the Trump administration must file court papers in their effort to scrap the Affordable Care Act. Republicans say they want to start over on healthcare reform.

“Right now, we would prefer to eliminate the Affordable Care Act entirely and get back to actually having affordable rates,” South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds said.

Rounds says the increased costs from the Affordable Care Act has done more harm than good, and the House bill doesn’t help.

“The vast majority of the bills coming out of the House, most of them require additional federal funding for abortion, which is a non-starter in the United States Senate,” Rounds said.

Right now, Democrats expect to pass the bill in the House next week.

