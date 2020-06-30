1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

House Democrats unveil climate action plan, Rep. Castor leading charge

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A Florida lawmaker who represents part of the Tampa Bay area is leading the charge on a climate action plan in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Our task is urgent,” Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) said Tuesday.

Castor and other House Democrats unveiled a 500-plus page “action plan” to tackle climate change.

“We’re here on the steps of the United States Capitol to take a bold step for climate action now,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said.

Democrats said their plan would grow the economy by adding new clean energy jobs, help communities and farmers withstand the impacts of climate change by requiring best practices for building and farming and protect the health of families by developing a national plan to prepare and respond to disasters.

“Help states like mine, the State of Florida, become more resilient to flooding and intense hurricanes,” Castor said.

Castor called the plan a “roadmap” leading to 100% net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. But there are bound to be roadblocks to its passage from both sides of the aisle.

“I don’t think that Americans really believe that we can go to zero carbon emissions,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) said Tuesday.

Steube said the proposal is the Green New Deal all over again, a progressive plan pushed by Democrats last year that didn’t go anywhere.

A statement from Florida Senator Rick Scott’s office said, “Democrats prefer to play politics by proposing ridiculous ideas they know will never pass.”

Castor will also have to win the support of the progressive Democrats who backed the even more aggressive Green New Deal.

A spokesman for the climate committee says multiple ideas from those progressive members are included in the Democrats’ action plan.

