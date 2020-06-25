Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

House Democrats rally behind police reform bill, Republicans disappointed

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The House of Representatives returned to Capitol Hill Thursday to debate and vote on the Justice in Policing Act.

“America’s asking for this and it would be political malpractice for the GOP to turn this down,” Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin said.

On Thursday, McEachin and other House Democrats rallied behind the Justice in Policing Act, hours after Senate Democrats blocked the Republicans’ reform bill.

“It provides a prohibition against chokeholds, no-knock warrants, profiling, makes lynching a federal crime,” Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott said.

Scott says the House bill lays out real changes, while the Republican version had no teeth.

“I was delighted to see it did not proceed,” Scott said.

But House Republicans, like Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly, criticize Democrats for their bill, calling it is an unrealistic wish list.

“We’re going to do something in the House. It’ll pass because the majority will absolutely pass it. It will not go through the Senate, though, and that eliminates the chance to do something substantive for the summer,” Kelly said.

Other Republicans, like Pennsylvania representatives Guy Reschenthaler and Fred Keller say Democrats should focus on finding common ground.

“The fact that the Democrats are still not going forward with the Tim Scott bill shows you that they’re putting politics above policy,” Reschenthaler said.

“The bill that has [moved forward] is one that has been done in secret and not in the openness of the public, like Congress is supposed to,” Keller said.

Even if the House bill somehow makes it past the Senate, Democrats aren’t sure if the president would sign it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss